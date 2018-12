Road closed after crash in Lakenheath

A road has been closed while emergancy services attend to a crashin Mildenhall. Picture: Getty ajfletch

Emergency services have closed a road while they attend to a crash in Lakenheath.

Police, fire and ambulance were called at 3.11am on Sunday to reports of a collision between the Lords Walk roundabout at Lakenheath and the Mildenhall turnoff towards Eriswell.

The road is closed to traffic at this time.

More information as it comes.