Updated

Road cleared after being blocked following two car collision

PUBLISHED: 12:16 28 February 2019

Billingford Road on the B1145 in Bawdeswell has been cleared after being blocked following a two car collision. Picture: Google

Billingford Road on the B1145 in Bawdeswell has been cleared after being blocked following a two car collision. Picture: Google

Archant

An earlier accident on the B1145 in Bawdeswell, near Dereham has now been cleared after the road was blocked following a two car collision.

Police were called to assist the fire service at 8.11am today following a crash involving an Audi A4 and a Peugeot 207 on Billingford Road.

Officers remained on the scene until around 11am, when the road was cleared and unblocked.

The fire service attended at 8.06am and a stop time for the incident was recorded as 8.35am.

It is unknown if there were any injuries but the fire service said both drivers were passed into the care of the ambulance service.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

