Road blocked following two car collision

Billingford Road on the B1145 in Bawdeswell is blocked following a two car collision. Picture: Google Archant

A road is blocked following a two car collision on the B1145 in Bawdeswell, near Dereham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to assist the fire service at 8.11am today following a crash involving an Audi A4 and a Peugeot 207 and remain on the scene of the crash on Billingford Road.

The fire service attended at 8.06am and a stop time for the incident was recorded as 8.35am.

Recovery of the vehicles has been requested and the fire service said both drivers were passed into the care of the ambulance service.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.