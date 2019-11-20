Road shut after two vehicles crash

The B1436 at Roughton. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

A road was blocked after a crash involving two vehicles.

The B1436 Cromer Road at Roughton was closed after the crash, which happened at just before 7am today (Wednesday, November 20).

A Ford Fiesta and a Isuzu Rodeo had crashed between the junctions with Mill Hill and Hillside.

It is believed only minor injuries were suffered, but the road was shut until just before 8.15am.