Road shut after two vehicles crash
PUBLISHED: 08:38 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 20 November 2019
Google Street View
A road was blocked after a crash involving two vehicles.
The B1436 Cromer Road at Roughton was closed after the crash, which happened at just before 7am today (Wednesday, November 20).
A Ford Fiesta and a Isuzu Rodeo had crashed between the junctions with Mill Hill and Hillside.
It is believed only minor injuries were suffered, but the road was shut until just before 8.15am.
