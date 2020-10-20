Search

Two people hospitalised after collision north of Norwich

20 October, 2020 - 14:51
Police closed part of the B1149 Holt Road at Cawston after a road accident. Image: Google StreetView

Archant

Two people were taken to hospital following a road collision north of Norwich.

The crash happened on the B1149 Holt Road at Cawston just before 11am on Tuesday, October 20.

Following the collision, Norfolk police said motorists should try to avoid the area and expect delays.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “East of England Ambulance Service Trust responded to an emergency call shortly after 11am regarding an incident on the B1149.

“Two ambulances and a rapid response car attended the scene. Two patients were treated and transferred to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.”

Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent two crews to the scene, but they did not have to rescue anybody from the vehicle involved.

They said: “Crews from Sprowston and Earlham made a vehicle and the surrounding area safe following a road traffic collision on the B1149 where no persons were trapped.”

