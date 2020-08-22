Pair rescued from flooding marshes thanks to mobile phone light

The Wells RNLI inshore lifeboat was called after two people became cut off on the marshes between Wells and Stiffkey. Picture: RNLI Archant

Two people stranded amid flooded marshes in north Norfolk after dark were spotted thanks to the light of their mobile phone.

Wells RNLI and the Coastguard were called in after the pair dialled 999 for help when they found themselves cut off by a flooding spring tide between Stiffkey and Wells.

The RNLI’s inshore lifeboat launched at 8.41pm on Friday, August 21, and motored towards Cabbage Creek in the marshes - their last known location. But when the pair could not be found, the Coastguard took another 999 from them, and they said they had to move north-west to get to higher ground and their mobile phone battery was running low.

Just before 9pm, an RNLI crew member started a search on foot, using a high-powered torch, south of the East Hills, and they were spotted on the north side of the hills half-an-hour later.

They were found to be both well, and did not need medical help.

The inshore lifeboat then picked them up and took them back to the boathouse at Wells, where they were met by the Coastguard team.