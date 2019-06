Lifeboat rescues fisherman from sinking boat

Hunstanton RNLI took part in a training exercise with the HM Coastguard on The Wash at Hunstanton. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

Norfolk life boat volunteers have rescued a sinking fishing boat off the coast of Hunstanton.

Lifeboat Spirit of West Norfolk was launched from Hunstanton at 6.20 pm to help a fishing boat which had filled with water.

Volunteers used a portable pump to clear the water and towed the fishing boat to Kings Lynn.