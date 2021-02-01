Fancy being a lifesaver? RNLI on hunt for new Norfolk lifeguards

Published: 2:15 PM February 1, 2021

The RNLI has launched it's 2021 recruitment drive for new lifeguards to spend a season working on some of Norfolk and Waveney's most popular beaches. - Credit: Callum Robinson

The organisation is looking for lifeguards to fill positions at beaches along the coast from Wells-next-the-sea to East Runton, Cromer to Sea Palling and Hemsby to Southwold.

In 2019, the RNLI's lifeguards responded to more than 17,000 incidents and helped almost 30,000 people across the country. - Credit: Callum Robinson

Ted Morgan, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor, said: "If you are looking for a unique and rewarding summer job, lifeguarding could be the perfect opportunity for you.

"The job is demanding and requires a clear head, commitment, and dedication."

"We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger. It is an incredibly rewarding role."

Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay and develop valuable skills for a future career.

For more information on how to apply visit: rnli.org/BeALifeguard