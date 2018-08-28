Search

Applications open for 'Britain's best summer job' - on the beach over summer

PUBLISHED: 14:55 06 January 2019

The RNLI is recruiting for fundraisers to work on Norfolk and Waveney beaches over summer. Pictures: Chris Gill.

The RNLI is recruiting for fundraisers to work on Norfolk and Waveney beaches over summer. Pictures: Chris Gill.

It has been called one of Britain’s “best summer jobs”, and the RNLI is now on the hunt for new recruits to work as beach-based fundraisers.

The sea-rescue service needs up to 150 people to work over summer on beaches around the country, to support the work of RNLI lifeboat stations in Wells, Sheringham, Cromer, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and other popular spots.

Annabelle Hobson, senior face-to-face fundraising manager, said: ‘Our fundraisers are vital to the charity over the summer, working with lifeguards to provide visitors to our beaches with important safety advice as well as encouraging them to support our lifesaving work. We’re looking for outgoing and passionate people to join the team and support our cause.

“Being part of a lifesaving team working on the beach and at some of the country’s most popular events for a national charity really has to be one of Britain’s best summer jobs.”

Visit rnli.org/bestsummerjob for more.

