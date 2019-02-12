Man rescued by lifeboat after collapsing on fishing boat

Hunstanton RNLI rescued a casulty after they collapsed on a fishing vessel. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

The Hunstanton RNLI Lifeboat rushed out to a fishing boat after getting reports that someone on board had collapsed.

The Coastguard received a radio message from the fishing boat stating that a member of its crew has collapsed and needed medical assistance.

Hunstanton Lifeboat ‘Spirit of West Norfolk’ was sent out at 6.15pm on Friday to find the casualty.

When the crew arrived they carried out an initial assessment of the casualty and transferred him to the lifeboat.

The man was then brought back to shore where first aid was given and crew members monitored him until the ambulance arrived.

The casualty was then handed over into the care of the paramedics and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.