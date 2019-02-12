Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man rescued by lifeboat after collapsing on fishing boat

PUBLISHED: 13:29 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 02 March 2019

Hunstanton RNLI rescued a casulty after they collapsed on a fishing vessel. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Hunstanton RNLI rescued a casulty after they collapsed on a fishing vessel. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

The Hunstanton RNLI Lifeboat rushed out to a fishing boat after getting reports that someone on board had collapsed.

The Coastguard received a radio message from the fishing boat stating that a member of its crew has collapsed and needed medical assistance.

Hunstanton Lifeboat ‘Spirit of West Norfolk’ was sent out at 6.15pm on Friday to find the casualty.

When the crew arrived they carried out an initial assessment of the casualty and transferred him to the lifeboat.

The man was then brought back to shore where first aid was given and crew members monitored him until the ambulance arrived.

The casualty was then handed over into the care of the paramedics and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran’s private jet diverted to Norwich airport after Stansted shutdown

SaxonAir workers John Dewing, Jordan Smith and James Tortice welcomed a surprise visitor to Norwich International Airport - Ed Sheeran. Pic: Ed Sheeran.

‘The horrors of the end of this disease made me reconsider’ - mum’s call for assisted dying law

Rosie Gilbert with her grandson Leo. Photo: Joe Gilbert

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Norwich nightclub could lose licence for being too loud

Bottles inside bollywood nightclub Karishma

Revealed: Norwich’s noisiest streets with the most complaints in 2018

Ashbourne Tower an 11-storey block of flats in Heartsease had 83 noise complaints in 2018. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman injured in crash which has closed a section of A140

The A140 is closed near Aylsham after a car hit a tree. Photo: Google

Hundreds gather in town centre to give Denver Clinton a ‘bright and bold’ send-off

Crowds gathered in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. (Taken with permission of family). Picture: Dan Bennett

Jailed in Norfolk in February: Drink-driver, domestic abuser and paedophile

Left: Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Photo: Pete Walsh. Centre: Kyal Balfour. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary. Right: Daniel Hirst. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Millwall v Norwich City - The Lowdown

Onel Hernandez was thwarted at the far post in the second half of Norwich City's 3-2 comeback against Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ed Sheeran’s private jet diverted to Norwich airport after Stansted shutdown

SaxonAir workers John Dewing, Jordan Smith and James Tortice welcomed a surprise visitor to Norwich International Airport - Ed Sheeran. Pic: Ed Sheeran.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists