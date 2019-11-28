RNLI lifeboat operations manager steps down after 25 years' service

Richard Leeds has quit his role as lifeboat operations manager at RNLI Cromer. Picture shows Derek Hinds and Richard Leeds. Picture: RNLI Cromer Archant

A stalwart at the RNLI in Cromer has stepped down after 25 years' service to the charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lifeboat operations manager Richard Leeds was presented with a framed certificate which listed his many roles.

You may also want to watch:

He is leaving to pursue his other outside commitments in the community.

Derek Hinds, chairman of Cromer RNLI management group, said: "Richard will be missed by all in his role at the station and we wish him well in his other commitments, but we know Richard will always be part of Cromer RNLI now and in the future.

"We are all saddened at Richard stepping down. We could have not had a more dedicated man who has given service not only to Cromer RNLI but to the RNLI in general."

In his role, Mr Leeds was responsible for the RNLI all-weather and inshore lifeboat stations, the crew, and the day-to day-operations working with the coxswains.