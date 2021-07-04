News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lifeboat called to rescue sinking yacht off Norfolk coast

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:07 PM July 4, 2021   
Yacht under tow by the Hunstanton lifeboat after being rescued taking in water. 

Yacht under tow by the Hunstanton lifeboat after being rescued taking in water. - Credit: RNLI

A lifeboat was launched to help a yacht taking in water off the Norfolk coast.

The 22ft yacht with three people on board had been on route from Boston to Wells when it ran into trouble at about 5.30am on Sunday. 

Coastguard requested the launch of the RNLI Hunstanton lifeboat after receiving reports the boat had developed problems with the intake of water which had also contaminated the fuel.

It was located approximately four miles east of Hunstanton by the lifeboat crew who pumped the water out with the portable pump, and towed the vessel to Wells.
 

