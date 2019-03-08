Woman rescued by lifeboat crew after becoming injured on beach

The RNLI Happisburgh lifeboat, Russell Pickering. Picture: RNLI Archant

Lifeboat volunteers came to the rescue of a woman after she became injured on a Norfolk beach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The RNLI Happisburgh lifeboat, Russell Pickering, was launched shortly after 10am on Monday May 27 after the station's deputy launching authority, Bob Mann, was alerted by the UK Coastguard.

The team was informed that a woman was on Happisburgh beach injured but that a lifeboat had been requested because she was unable to be reached by other means.

A spokesperson for RNLI Happisburgh said: "The coastguard team requested evacuation by lifeboat due to the fact that [the patient] was below the old, coastwatch lookout with no vehicular access.

"The station volunteers were paged and the station's D class Russell Pickering - with Tim Grimmer and Jake Munday as helm and Martin Gibbs and Sean Thurston as crew - was launched to her aid.

"On arrival, the crew worked with the coastguard team who had walked along the beach.

You may also want to watch:

"They were joined by the paramedic to package the patient before transporting her back to station by lifeboat.

"Then on arrival back at station they floated Russell Pickering back on to her carriage and returned to the boathouse to transfer the patient to the awaiting ambulance, before being transported to hospital for ongoing treatment."

The Russell Pickering was made ready for service again at 11.30am by the crew.

Helmsman Mr Grimmer added: "It is aways good to work with other emergency services and help towards the care of the patient.

"If you are in trouble on the beach or sea then dial 999 and ask for the coastguard for help".

- If you are interested in volunteering for the lifeboat crew, the charity welcomes people from all walks of life with no previous sea experience. The RNLI provides full training. Volunteers meet every Sunday morning at 9am and Tuesday evenings at 7pm for weekly training exercises.

- The RNLI Happisburgh Lifeboat Open Day takes place on Sunday August 4 from midday to 4pm.