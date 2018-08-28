Search

Advanced search

Contributions to the RNLI honoured at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 17:26 23 December 2018

Photo shows from Jim Carter, Mick Sinacola, David Mason, Lindsey Wigmore, Rod Wells, Paddy Lee and Rev Albert Cadmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

Photo shows from Jim Carter, Mick Sinacola, David Mason, Lindsey Wigmore, Rod Wells, Paddy Lee and Rev Albert Cadmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

Archant

The dedicated long service and commitment of lifeboat members has been honoured during a special event.

David was presented with his award by Lifeboat Operations Manager Lindsey Wigmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & GorlestonDavid was presented with his award by Lifeboat Operations Manager Lindsey Wigmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

During the annual RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat station Christmas meal, the achievements of Rodney Wells, Mick Sincola and David Mason were hailed.

Mr Wells, who is an assistant coxswain for the all-weather lifeboat Samarbeta, and helmsman on the inshore relief lifeboat, Pride of Leicester, has been a crew member for 20 years.

Mick was presented with his award by Rev Albert Cadmore, Lifeboat Chairman. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & GorlestonMick was presented with his award by Rev Albert Cadmore, Lifeboat Chairman. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

And in honouring his dedication he received a gold long service badge.

A spokesman said: “The station is very fortunate in having Rodney as a crew member because in his day job he is a senior paramedic on the East Anglian Air Ambulance.”

Rod Wells was presented with his award by President Jim Carter. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & GorlestonRod Wells was presented with his award by President Jim Carter. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

Mr Sinacola joined the crew in 1990 and worked his way up to helmsman and mechanic before moving to the Thames lifeboat station at Tower in 2002, in the same capacity.

He returned to Gorleston in 2004 before transferring to a shore mechanics role in 2005. He is a constant visitor to the station and can often be seen working on the Samarbeta lifeboat as Mr Sinacola also received his gold long service badge.

Hailing the “outstanding achievement“ of David Mason, his long service to the station was honoured.

After joining the crew in 1967 Mr Mason worked his way up to be coxswain of Samarbeta when she was named by Princess Alexandra in 1996.

He was awarded the bronze medal and thanks of the institution in 1996 for the rescue of the yacht, Olline, in storm force 11 wind conditions.

In 2004 he stood down as coxswain and took on the role of deputy launching authority, a post he still holds today as he actively assists the crew and station in any way he can.

“David was awarded his 50-year bar to his long service badge, which is an outstanding achievement,” the spokesman said.

The president of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat station, Jim Carter, chairman, Rev Albert Cadmore, lifeboat operations manager, Lindsey Wigmore and coxswain/mechanic Paddy Lee presented the trio with their “well-deserved awards.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

A140 plans could see work begin on three roundabouts in 15 miles

Plans for three new roundabouts on the A140 are to be decided next year with construction possibly starting in 2019. Picture: Simon Parkin

Two injured in latest crash at A140 accident blackspot

The aftermath of a crash at the Hempnall crossroads on the A140 neat Long Stratton. Picture: Norfolk Police

Modern apartment block planned to overlook Diss Mere

Artist impression of planned new apartments that would overlook Diss Mere. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Automatic number plate recognition to be installed at Diss station

New parking measures at Diss train station includes number plate recognition cameras. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Contributions to the RNLI honoured at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Photo shows from Jim Carter, Mick Sinacola, David Mason, Lindsey Wigmore, Rod Wells, Paddy Lee and Rev Albert Cadmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

New UK trailer released for film based on Norwich wrestler’s life

WWE star Paige. WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists