Four lifeboat crew members in Cromer now qualified to go out on a shout

Four RNLI crew members in Cromer are now qualified to go out on a shout.

Reis Khalil, Kevin Johnson and Mark Southgate are now fully trained as operational members of the inshore lifeboat, George and Muriel, while Vernon Hoare will be a mechanic on the all-weather lifeboat Lester.

Richard Leeds, lifeboat operations manager for Cromer’s RNLI Lifeboat, said: “We are very proud of these crew who have worked hard and with a lot of dedication to pass these requirements to become fully trained boat crew.’

Cromer Lifeboat Station has been operating since 1804.

