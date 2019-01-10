Search

Four lifeboat crew members in Cromer now qualified to go out on a shout

10 January, 2019 - 12:00
Four RNLI crew now qualified to go out on a shout. Kevin Johnson. Picture: supplied by Audrey Smith

Four RNLI crew now qualified to go out on a shout. Kevin Johnson. Picture: supplied by Audrey Smith

Four RNLI crew members in Cromer are now qualified to go out on a shout.

Four RNLI crew now qualified to go out on a shout. Mark Southgate. Picture: supplied by Audrey SmithFour RNLI crew now qualified to go out on a shout. Mark Southgate. Picture: supplied by Audrey Smith

Reis Khalil, Kevin Johnson and Mark Southgate are now fully trained as operational members of the inshore lifeboat, George and Muriel, while Vernon Hoare will be a mechanic on the all-weather lifeboat Lester.

Richard Leeds, lifeboat operations manager for Cromer’s RNLI Lifeboat, said: “We are very proud of these crew who have worked hard and with a lot of dedication to pass these requirements to become fully trained boat crew.’

Cromer Lifeboat Station has been operating since 1804.

To learn more about the Lifeboat Station go to www.rnli.org/cromer



