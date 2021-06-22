Holidaymakers rescued after boat lodged under bridge

Published: 6:10 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 6:25 PM June 22, 2021

Holidaymakers on the Broads had to be rescued after the tide and strong winds saw their boat get stuck under a bridge in Great Yarmouth.

An RNLI lifeboat from Gorleston was called to help passengers onboard a boat, the Pride of Leicester, which had become lodged under Haven Bridge on Monday June 21.

Helmsmen Jackson Wright was at the scene and helped to tow the boat to safety.

He said: “At the time when we arrived all of the crew members were onboard. They were quite shaken by the incident. The tide and the conditions certainly were strong at the time.

“They had come out from the Yarmouth yacht station and then tried to make the turn right onto Breydon water and the wind and tide simply got hold of them and took them further down the river.”

In Facebook post by Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat, they wrote: “ILB ‘Pride of Leicester’ was tasked by Humber coastguard to assist a yacht which had lost engine power and drifted under the Haven bridge with persons onboard.



“The ILB ‘Pride of Leicester’ was made haste to the location. Once on scene the crew assessed the situation and decided to secure a tow line to the bow of the yacht and pull the stricken vessel free.



“One crew member went onboard the yacht to conduct welfare checks on the persons on board and to help to secure the tow line to the bow.



“The two remaining crew secured the tow line to the ILB ‘Pride of Leicester’ and expertly pulled the vessel free in the first attempt.



It continued: “The ILB ‘Pride of Leicester’ then slowly towed the vessel to the yacht station with a crew member still onboard the yacht to help with the steering.



“The yacht was moored alongside with help from the coastguard. The ILB ‘Pride of Leicester’ stayed on site for a short time to ensure everyone was fine and the vessel was then passed onto the Yacht station and Gorleston Coastguard.



“The Crew then made their way back to the station. Well done to the Crew, Jackson Wright (Helm), Darren Hunt (Crew) and Paul Dormer (Crew).



