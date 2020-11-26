Could your child help set a new Guinness World Record?

Published: 11:01 AM November 26, 2020

A girl holding up the book Red and the Wolf, preparing for the RNIB record-breaking challenge - Credit: RNIB

Families across the county are being urged to take part in a giant virtual event next month in a bid to set a new world record and raise awareness of positive representation in children's literature.

The call to arms comes from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) ahead of its ReadAlong event to set a Guinness World Records title.



To take part, families will need to read the RNIB’s reimagining of the fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood, called Red and the Wolf, which shows a young girl with vision impairment as the main character.

The RNIB ReadAlong aims to achieve the Guinness World Record title for the most photos of people holding books uploaded to Facebook in one hour. It will take place on Thursday, December 10, on the charity’s Facebook page.

To take part, families can take a photo of themselves reading Red and the Wolf and post it to the page between 6pm and 7pm.

For more information visit the website at rnib.org.uk/connect-community/connect-news-and-stories/world-record