News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Could your child help set a new Guinness World Record?

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 11:01 AM November 26, 2020   
A girl holding up the RNIB book Red and the Wolf

A girl holding up the book Red and the Wolf, preparing for the RNIB record-breaking challenge - Credit: RNIB

Families across the county are being urged to take part in a giant virtual event next month in a bid to set a new world record and raise awareness of positive representation in children's literature.

The call to arms comes from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) ahead of its ReadAlong event to set a Guinness World Records title.

To take part, families will need to read the RNIB’s reimagining of the fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood, called Red and the Wolf, which shows a young girl with vision impairment as the main character. 

The RNIB ReadAlong aims to achieve the Guinness World Record title for the most photos of people holding books uploaded to Facebook in one hour. It will take place on Thursday, December 10, on the charity’s Facebook page.

To take part, families can take a photo of themselves reading Red and the Wolf and post it to the page between 6pm and 7pm. 

For more information visit the website at rnib.org.uk/connect-community/connect-news-and-stories/world-record

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk
Norfolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

‘Lack of discipline’: Leader hits out after town’s huge Covid surge

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Historic hotel made famous by TV’s ‘Hotel Inspector’ for sale again

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus