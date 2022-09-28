Harvest thanksgiving service will take action on food poverty

Mark Nicholas is managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, which is organising a harvest thanksgiving service at Norwich Cathedral on October 2 - Credit: Danielle Booden

A harvest thanksgiving service at Norwich Cathedral will include collections aimed at easing food poverty during the cost of living crisis.

The traditional celebration of Norfolk's farm produce will take place from 3.30pm on Sunday, October 2.

But this year the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Society (RNAA) will also highlight the work of the Norfolk Community Foundation and the Nourishing Norfolk project, which aims to ensure that no-one goes hungry in the county.

RNAA managing director Mark Nicholas encouraged people to bring donations to the service which could help address the paradox of families struggling to access quality affordable food in a county famed for its agricultural production.

"This is not just the traditional harvest festival service, as important as that is," he said.

"We are also using this as an opportunity to highlight food poverty in Norfolk and the work of the Nourishing Norfolk project.

"The RNAA is a key supporter of this project, which is now supporting over 8,000 people in the county, ensuring that no-one goes hungry.

"We have invited people who are coming to the service to bring food that can be handed over to the Nourishing Norfolk project, and the harvest service collection will also be taken in support of the project.

"We warmly welcome everybody to come and join us at the cathedral on October 2 to help celebrate the harvest, celebrate Norfolk's produce, but also to help those who cannot afford quality food."

Mr Nicholas said the RNAA, based at the Norfolk Showground, also intends to provide warehouse space for the distribution of food to community hubs, as well as connecting those hubs with local farmers.

Food donations for Nourishing Norfolk can be brought to Sunday's service and dropped off at the mobile food bus which will be parked outside the cathedral.

Suggested donation items include biscuits, cereal, fruit juice, beans, lentils, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, soup, tea, coffee, UHT milk, and tinned fruit, meat or vegetables.

This service is run jointly by the RNAA, the Norfolk Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs and Norwich Cathedral. Everyone is welcome.

For more details, see www.rnaa.org.uk/events/harvest