Prestigious military academy turns to Norfolk after coronavirus restricts travel
PUBLISHED: 20:43 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:52 24 July 2020
A military training centre in Norfolk provided the backdrop for cadets of a prestigious academy to be put through one of their final gruelling challenges before graduating.
Ordinarily, the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst takes its cadets abroad for the 10-day-long Exercise Dynamic Victory at the end of their 44-week training course.
However, Covid-19 has meant the academy was forced to find an alternative location for the exercise, which is designed to put everything the cadets have learned to the test.
You may also want to watch:
Therefore, this year, instead of being held in Germany, it was held at the Stanta training ground, in Stanford, near Thetford,
It was the first time in almost a decade that cadets from the academy had held the exercise in the United Kingdom, brought about by coronavirus travel restrictions.
Despite the location change, Colonel Adam Crawley, the officer in charge of all training at Sandhurst, said: “We have still hit every single training objective that we needed to in the term and on this exercise.
“The terrain is slightly different, but the cadets don’t know the difference and the exercise they’ve had here will be just as testing and demanding.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.