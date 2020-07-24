Prestigious military academy turns to Norfolk after coronavirus restricts travel

Officer cadet Peony Grainger, 24, leads a platoon attack in West Tofts Camp, Thetford, Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A military training centre in Norfolk provided the backdrop for cadets of a prestigious academy to be put through one of their final gruelling challenges before graduating.

Officer cadet Peony Grainger, 24, in West Tofts Camp, Thetford, Norfolk, Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Officer cadet Peony Grainger, 24, in West Tofts Camp, Thetford, Norfolk, Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Ordinarily, the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst takes its cadets abroad for the 10-day-long Exercise Dynamic Victory at the end of their 44-week training course.

However, Covid-19 has meant the academy was forced to find an alternative location for the exercise, which is designed to put everything the cadets have learned to the test.

Therefore, this year, instead of being held in Germany, it was held at the Stanta training ground, in Stanford, near Thetford,

It was the first time in almost a decade that cadets from the academy had held the exercise in the United Kingdom, brought about by coronavirus travel restrictions.

Despite the location change, Colonel Adam Crawley, the officer in charge of all training at Sandhurst, said: “We have still hit every single training objective that we needed to in the term and on this exercise.

“The terrain is slightly different, but the cadets don’t know the difference and the exercise they’ve had here will be just as testing and demanding.”