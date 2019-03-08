School and village hall benefit from community donations

Search

PUBLISHED: 18:55 01 April 2019

Students at St Peter and St Paul School in Carbrooke in their new hoodies, bought with a donation from Rix Petroleum (East Anglia) Ltd. Picture: Courtesy of TPRC

Students at St Peter and St Paul School in Carbrooke in their new hoodies, bought with a donation from Rix Petroleum (East Anglia) Ltd. Picture: Courtesy of TPRC

Courtesy of TPRC

A school and village hall have received hundreds pounds in donations from a Norfolk fuel company.

Rix Petroluem (East Anglia) Ltd, based in West Carr Road, Attleborough, donated £230 to St Peter and St Paul School and £230 to Coronation Hall in Carbrooke, as part of its programme of community support.

The donation has allowed the school to buy new clothes for its students.

Headteacher Hannah Wheeler said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Rix Petroleum for the donation they have sent to us. It is wonderful for them to think about us, and to support us regularly.

“This year we chose to use the money to pay towards some Year Six hoodies. This is a new thing for our school, and we felt we would like the oldest children to have something just a little bit different to wear, both at school and when we are out and about on visits.”

