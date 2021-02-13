Former M&Co site along town's river could see complete revamp

Published: 2:35 PM February 13, 2021

A planning application has been lodged with Breckland Council for the refurbishment of the former M&Co unit along Thetford’s Riverside Walk. - Credit: Archant

A former M&Co site which has sat empty along a town’s river could be given a complete revamp, as plans have been revealed to create smaller, “modern” units.

A planning application has been lodged with Breckland Council for the refurbishment of the former M&Co unit along Thetford’s Riverside Walk.

The unit, which is owned by Marchmont Farms Ltd and managed by Kirkby Diamond, has sat empty since the store closed in 2018.

If plans go ahead, the former shop will be turned into five smaller ground floor units and the front exterior will be given a “facelift” as part of plans to bring more retail to Thetford.

In documents online it states: “The proposal is designed to provide a facelift to the retail frontage, improving the aesthetic of the river facing area more in keeping with the recent leisure development completed on the south bank of the river.

“Proposals therefore include to sub divide the ground floor retail space into smaller units, which will provide suitable accommodation for independent retail and start-up businesses.

“New shop fronts will be provided to the river facing elevation. With ancillary units provided to the rear of the premises facing the private courtyard.

“The proposal should be viewed as an initial improvement aimed to drive further investment and renewal to the river corridor.

But Paul Carver, consultant asset management at Kirkby Diamond Property Management, said it doesn’t just have to be retail and is encouraging anyone with a business idea to get in-touch.

He said: “During the pandemic we have let two units there, one to an independent book shop one to another retailer selling homeware - both local people.

“We would love to see a situation where if one of more of the units overlooking the river, could have a café, restaurant, wine bar type use with seats outside.

“What I would encourage anybody to do is to come and talk to us. We know we need to work together with local business and entrepreneurs who want to set up."

If all goes to plan, Mr Carver said they hope to have the project finished by late summer to early autumn.

For more information email Mr Carver at, paul.carver@kirkbydiamond.co.uk.



