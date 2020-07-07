City road closed after crash involving cyclist
PUBLISHED: 12:12 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 07 July 2020
Archant
A major road in Norwich has been closed following a crash between a cyclist and a car.
Police have shut Riverside Road from Rosary Road to the traffic lights at Thorpe Road following reports of a crash between a car and a female cyclist.
The female cyclist has been taken to hospital with an arm injury.
The crash happened at around 11am today and a cordon remains in place.
Emergency services including an ambulance were on the scene.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “The road was closed for a short time whilst officers dealt with the incident but is due to reopen shortly.
First Bus said on Twitter several routes were being diverted away from Riverside Road: “Diversion in Norwich 23/24 services are diverted Via Harvey Lane due to a cyclist RTA on Riverside Road.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.