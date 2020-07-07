Search

City road closed after crash involving cyclist

PUBLISHED: 12:12 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 07 July 2020

Riverside Road in Norwich has been shut by the police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Riverside Road in Norwich has been shut by the police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

A major road in Norwich has been closed following a crash between a cyclist and a car.

Emergency vehicles at Riverside Road in Norwich. Picture: SubmittedEmergency vehicles at Riverside Road in Norwich. Picture: Submitted

Police have shut Riverside Road from Rosary Road to the traffic lights at Thorpe Road following reports of a crash between a car and a female cyclist.

The female cyclist has been taken to hospital with an arm injury.

The crash happened at around 11am today and a cordon remains in place.

Emergency services including an ambulance were on the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “The road was closed for a short time whilst officers dealt with the incident but is due to reopen shortly.

First Bus said on Twitter several routes were being diverted away from Riverside Road: “Diversion in Norwich 23/24 services are diverted Via Harvey Lane due to a cyclist RTA on Riverside Road.”

