How you can celebrate pub's success - with a free pint

Ferry Inn, Stokesby Archant

A popular riverside pub is celebrating being named in the Good Beer Guide with a special treat for customers - a free pint of Adnams Ale this weekend.

After admitting that they were "incredibly happy and super proud" to have been chosen by CAMRA to be included in the Good Beer Guide 2020, staff at The Ferry Inn in Stokesby, Great Yarmouth are keen to celebrate with a free pint offer - provided certain terms and conditioins are followed.

In a post on Facebook, The Ferry Inn Stokesby said: "It's truly an honour and speaks volumes to be recognised for our high standards and the consistent quality of our Adnams Ales.

"We would like you to help us celebrate so we will be offering a free pint of Adnams Ale this weekend, all you have to do is like the Ferry Inn Stokesby's Facebook page, then like and share this post.

"T&C's apply.

"You must like the Ferry Inn Stokesby's Facebook page, then like and share this original post (not just the page in general) and be able to show this on your phone at time of purchase to redeem your free pint (this is because privacy settings on Facebook do not allow us to see all the people who have shared the post).

"Only one free pint per person this weekend.

"You can only redeem one free pint for yourself, not anyone else.

"Free pints are for Adnams draught ales only while stocks last.

"Free pints can only be redeemed in the Ferry Inn, Stokesby between Friday noon and Sunday 11pm.

"This may be subject to change at any time.

"Offer is not exchangeable for other products."