Search

Advanced search

How you can celebrate pub's success - with a free pint

PUBLISHED: 14:09 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 14 September 2019

Ferry Inn, Stokesby

Ferry Inn, Stokesby

Archant

A popular riverside pub is celebrating being named in the Good Beer Guide with a special treat for customers - a free pint of Adnams Ale this weekend.

After admitting that they were "incredibly happy and super proud" to have been chosen by CAMRA to be included in the Good Beer Guide 2020, staff at The Ferry Inn in Stokesby, Great Yarmouth are keen to celebrate with a free pint offer - provided certain terms and conditioins are followed.

In a post on Facebook, The Ferry Inn Stokesby said: "It's truly an honour and speaks volumes to be recognised for our high standards and the consistent quality of our Adnams Ales.

"We would like you to help us celebrate so we will be offering a free pint of Adnams Ale this weekend, all you have to do is like the Ferry Inn Stokesby's Facebook page, then like and share this post.

"T&C's apply.

"You must like the Ferry Inn Stokesby's Facebook page, then like and share this original post (not just the page in general) and be able to show this on your phone at time of purchase to redeem your free pint (this is because privacy settings on Facebook do not allow us to see all the people who have shared the post).

"Only one free pint per person this weekend.

"You can only redeem one free pint for yourself, not anyone else.

"Free pints are for Adnams draught ales only while stocks last.

"Free pints can only be redeemed in the Ferry Inn, Stokesby between Friday noon and Sunday 11pm.

"This may be subject to change at any time.

"Offer is not exchangeable for other products."

Most Read

Work on new Wetherspoons pub to begin within weeks

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

‘We want it out in the open’ - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Jurnet's Bar hosts a music night every Friday. Photo: Nick Butcher

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

Bed bugs and a rat in the kitchen - the Norfolk seaside hotel even the owner thinks is an ‘eyesore’

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality Picture: Archant

‘It is good for the town:’ New Italian restaurant to open in ‘prime location’

The former Tuttles Corner cafe. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

‘We want it out in the open’ - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Jurnet's Bar hosts a music night every Friday. Photo: Nick Butcher

Accident on bridge causing ‘traffic chaos’

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Farke’s impassioned plea to City fans to upset the odds against Pep’s champions

Manchester City have an array of attacking talent Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Bed bugs and a rat in the kitchen - the Norfolk seaside hotel even the owner thinks is an ‘eyesore’

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists