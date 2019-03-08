Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Air ambulance scrambled to help with river rescue

PUBLISHED: 12:12 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 31 July 2019

A person was rescued from the river near Hardley on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Stefan Rider

A person was rescued from the river near Hardley on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Stefan Rider

Archant

A woman was rescued from the river near Hardley yesterday afternoon after being spotted by a passing boat.

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAAEast Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Members of the public had spotted her in difficulty and called 999 and the coastguard at around 12.25pm.

They brought the woman on board but emergency services were unable to locate them, and the air ambulance was scrambled.

It took more than half an hour to locate the boat.

When they were found the woman was treated on scene and transported to the shore by a second boat where she could be treated by paramedics.

Stefan Rider. Picture: Abi SimpsonStefan Rider. Picture: Abi Simpson

She was conscious and breathing when she was taken into care of the ambulance service.

Norfolk Police, Norfolk Fire Service, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Stefan Rider, watch manager at Earlham fire station, said: "We have to thank the boat crew for their swift action and 999 call and it was a demonstration of the close working relationship between the agencies involved."

Mr Rider has also urged everyone in Norfolk to download a new app that can help emergency services pinpoint their location.

Norfolk Fire Service and Norfolk Police are using the what3words app, which uses combinations of words to pinpoint people in remote locations.

The app divides the world into a grid of three-metre squares, which are converted from coordinators into a three-word address.

Police give an example of exists/roof/plod, which refers to a precise point next to a road on the Norfolk Broads.

It is hoped the app will make it easier and quicker for people across Norfolk to share a precise location in an emergency.

Mr Rider added: "When we were called they could only give a location of 'near Hardley Hall', which is quite a long stretch of river.

"If they had what3words we would have known exactly where that boat was.

"We are encouraging everyone who goes out into the middle of nowhere routinely, or where there is no residential addresses, to download it to your phone just in case."

Most Read

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Tributes to popular doctor who served town for 30 years

Former Dereham doctor Andy Marczewski. Picture: Courtesy of Dr Marczewski's family

Plumber guilty of fraud leaves more families thousands out of pocket

Kenneth and Sylvia Lynn said builder Stuart Otter failed to finish renovation works in their home in Beccles. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Hotel’s ‘soul-destroying’ food hygiene rating lifted from zero in recent inspection

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest delayed into death of teenager involved in crash with cement mixer

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Yarmouth dad ‘shocked’ at daughter’s suspicious death

Lerwick, Shetland Islands. Picture: Balou46/Wikimedia

Number of animals experimented on at UEA almost doubles

The number of animals used in experiments at the University of East Anglia (UEA) has almost doubled over the past two years. Picture: Getty Images/Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists