Flood alerts issued after high water levels
PUBLISHED: 10:12 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 04 January 2020
Archant
Hundreds of residents have been warned after flood alerts were issued.
The alerts warn of possible flooding along the River Yare and River Waveney.
High water levels were expected from Thorpe St Andrew to Ellingham, through Breydon Water, for much of Friday afternoon.
You may also want to watch:
Levels were set to peak again at around 6am on Saturday morning, January 4.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "The forecast tides at Great Yarmouth will restrict the freshwater river drainage out to sea resulting in higher than normal water levels within the Broads, until the current high tides pass.
"We expect to see high water levels in Brundall and Reedham riverside areas, and at Beccles Quay.
"Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."