News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Anger over river pollution from construction site

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:41 AM March 24, 2021   
Shards of polystyrene in the River Wensum from the Hill Ltd St James Quay building site

Shards of polystyrene in the River Wensum from the St James Quay building site - Credit: Submitted

A construction company has said it has taken action after residents raised concerns over river pollution as a result of their work. 

Those living at St James Meadow were forced to pull what was described as a "substantial amount" of polystyrene shards from the River Wensum near to Cow Tower in Norwich. 

The pollution was coming from the St James' Quay construction site on Barrack Street which Hill Ltd is responsible for.

Residents raised concerns over polystyrene shards in the River Wensum near Cow Tower 

Residents raised concerns over polystyrene shards in the River Wensum near Cow Tower - Credit: Submitted

A spokesperson for Hill Ltd said: "We take issues of this nature very seriously. This occurred as a result of high winds and we have undertaken extensive litter picking along the River Wensum and increased monitoring of the site as a preventative measure.”

These comments come after a resident from St James Meadow said he had sent two emails to the company regarding the pollution, but had received no response to them. 

Hill Ltd have said the pollution from their construction site at St James’ Place was caused by winds

Hill Ltd have said the pollution from their construction site was caused by winds blowing the material into the river - Credit: Submitted

You may also want to watch:

He said: "The residents of St James Meadow have already pulled a substantial amount of sheeting from the river. We are adjacent to the Zaks restaurant.

"As you may be aware, the decay life of polystyrene in the ocean has been calculated to be hundreds of years." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Father arrested after taking his baby from N&N
  2. 2 Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away
  3. 3 Council urged to buy 'eyesore' home in quiet cul-de-sac
  1. 4 Virus outbreak closes Pret a Manger in Norwich
  2. 5 Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?
  3. 6 Norfolk MP mocked for BBC flag question
  4. 7 Stolen dogs could belong to owners in Norfolk and Waveney
  5. 8 Hospital past expected working life
  6. 9 Tech-savvy thieves use specialist equipment in spate of car thefts
  7. 10 Driver fined for using bus lane on Christmas Day

Residents reported seeing a canoe being used to fish the polystyrene from the water this week. 

A shard of polystyrene from the St James' Quay construction site in Norwich 

A shard of polystyrene from the St James' Quay construction site in Norwich - Credit: Submitted

The construction work of 220 apartments and houses at St James Quay is expected to be completed at the end of November 2021, having begun in January 2020. 

The apartments will front on to the River Wensum, and the development will also include commercial and retail space, in addition to the refurbishment of two Grade II listed cottages and the relocation of the John Jarrold Printing Museum.

Developers say they will also accommodate the historic remains of the city wall. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cromer from the Pier. Picture: NNDC

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Jason Lawrance in Pleasure Beach log flume

Man buys Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach log flume for £140 on eBay

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Dragonfly Lane in Cringleford.

Planning and Development

1,700 homes plan to include new school, green space and road upgrade

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police continue to search for James Brownlee, of William Kett Close, in Norwich who was reported missing on...

Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus