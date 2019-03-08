Man jumps into river in Norwich to push drifting boat

A drifting boat was at the centre of a drama on the River Wensum this evening (July 29).

Fire fighters near the River Wensum after a boat became adrift Picture: Ruth Lawes Fire fighters near the River Wensum after a boat became adrift Picture: Ruth Lawes

Police and the fire service were called to the river near to the Compleat Angler pub on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich when it was reported that a vessel was drifting on the river.

It is understood that the boat broke down because the motor failed. A man in his 30s then jumped into the river to push the boat, before managing to get himself back onto dry land.

The boat was eventually secured by the emergency services.

The fire service was called because an unmoored boat affects navigation and they needed to ensure it was secured.