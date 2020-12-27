Nine flood warnings in place across Norfolk

Published: 7:27 AM December 27, 2020

Flooding alerts remain in place across Norfolk this morning as more rain fell overnight.

The Environment Agency has nine warnings in place on Sunday morning across the region, saying flooding is expected and immediate action is required.

Monitoring continues of the Little Ouse River and River Thet at Thetford, Brandon and Hockwold.

Families in the towns were advised to leave their homes on Boxing Day night and find shelter with the threat of flooding imminent.

The water levels of the River Thet at Shropham, East Harling and Shadwell, are continuing to slowly fall but remain high following recent heavy rainfall.

Due to this the EA said the risk of property flooding was expected to continue and asked people to avoid contact with flood water and move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety.

A warning has been issued for isolated low lying properties along the tidal River Waveney as high tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide.

The Environment Agency warned the areas most at risk include St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad and Beccles.

Roads likely to be affected include Beccles Road at St Olaves, Geldeston Lock Lane, Gillingham Dam and Fen Lane in Beccles.

A EA spokesman said: "Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."

Warnings are also in place on the River Waveney from Diss to Bungay and from Bungay to Ellingham. Further care is required along the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham Marshes to Belton.

There are warnings at River Nar at Narborough, Marham, Wormegay and Saddlebow, River Tas through Stoke Holy Cross and River Yare at Cringleford.

The EA said heavy rainfall expected in the early hours of Sunday would pass quickly but may be intense and lead to river levels rising and surface water problems.

A spokesman said: "Be ready to take action to protect your property if flooding is expected."