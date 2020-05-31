Search

Advanced search

Risks to the clinically extremely vulnerable to be included in each lockdown review

PUBLISHED: 16:59 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 31 May 2020

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Sunday May 31, 2020. Photo credit: PA Video/PA Wire

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Sunday May 31, 2020. Photo credit: PA Video/PA Wire

The Government will review the risks to the clinically extremely vulnerable as part of each review of social distancing measures for the wider population, Robert Jenrick has said.

Speaking at the Downing Street briefing on Sunday, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government said the next review of shielding measures will take place in the week beginning on June 15.

He said officials would consider the next steps of the programme “more generally” beyond June 30.

“Following that review, the NHS will also write to all individuals on the shielding patient list with information about next steps on shielding advice and the support that will be available to them,” he said.

On Sunday, the Government announced that from Monday June 1, the 2.2 million people who have been shielded from Covid-19 in England will be able to spend time outside with members of their household, while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines.

You may also want to watch:

Of the new guidance Mr Jenrick said: “This will enable those shielding to see loved ones like children and grandchildren, something many I know are aching to do.

“Having spent many weeks indoors some will understandably be very cautious and concerned about going outdoors. You should only do what you are comfortable with.”

He added: “If the conditions become less favourable our advice to those being asked to shield will unfortunately need to be tightened.

“The Government will continue to ensure that support is available to those who need it for as long as possible and for as long as people are advised to follow the shielding guidance.”

“Once again, can I thank all those shielding for your patience, and for your fortitude.

“Everybody across the country appreciates the unique challenges that you face, and we want to continue to do all we can to ensure that whilst you might be at home shielding for a bit longer, you are not alone,” he said.

Mr Jenrick said while the updated guidance from Monday for the shielded is for England only, the Government is working closely with the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland “who will issue their own guidance in due course”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Lockdown easing announced for 2.2m vulnerable ‘shielders’

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced lockdown easing for 2.2m coronavirus 'shielders'. Pic: Andrew Parsons

Child among five rescued after search for group lost on Norfolk marshes

A group had to be rescued after getting lost on Morston Marshes. Pic: Mike Page

Dozens of allotment holders fight threat of eviction

Mike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) with committee members and plot holders protesting over being evicted from the land in Mack's Lane. From left, Vic Birtles, Sheila Shambrook, and Mark Broadhead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lifeguards return as hundreds of visitors flock to beach

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Did you see the historic SpaceX rocket over Norfolk?

Did you spot Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket in Norfolk? Alan Murphy saw a white dot fly over his Aylsham home at 10.16pm on Saturday night Picture: Alan Murphy

Council to resume cutting grass verges as residents vent frustration at ‘untidiness’

Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a

Lifeguards return as hundreds of visitors flock to beach

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where do Norwich City rank in the all-time Premier League table?

Teemu Pukki celebrating a goal against Newcastle in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24