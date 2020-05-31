Risks to the clinically extremely vulnerable to be included in each lockdown review

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Sunday May 31, 2020. Photo credit: PA Video/PA Wire

The Government will review the risks to the clinically extremely vulnerable as part of each review of social distancing measures for the wider population, Robert Jenrick has said.

Speaking at the Downing Street briefing on Sunday, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government said the next review of shielding measures will take place in the week beginning on June 15.

He said officials would consider the next steps of the programme “more generally” beyond June 30.

“Following that review, the NHS will also write to all individuals on the shielding patient list with information about next steps on shielding advice and the support that will be available to them,” he said.

On Sunday, the Government announced that from Monday June 1, the 2.2 million people who have been shielded from Covid-19 in England will be able to spend time outside with members of their household, while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines.

Of the new guidance Mr Jenrick said: “This will enable those shielding to see loved ones like children and grandchildren, something many I know are aching to do.

“Having spent many weeks indoors some will understandably be very cautious and concerned about going outdoors. You should only do what you are comfortable with.”

He added: “If the conditions become less favourable our advice to those being asked to shield will unfortunately need to be tightened.

“The Government will continue to ensure that support is available to those who need it for as long as possible and for as long as people are advised to follow the shielding guidance.”

“Once again, can I thank all those shielding for your patience, and for your fortitude.

“Everybody across the country appreciates the unique challenges that you face, and we want to continue to do all we can to ensure that whilst you might be at home shielding for a bit longer, you are not alone,” he said.

Mr Jenrick said while the updated guidance from Monday for the shielded is for England only, the Government is working closely with the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland “who will issue their own guidance in due course”.