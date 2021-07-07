News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Rising star qualifies for Tokyo Paralympic Games

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 2:59 PM July 7, 2021   
jordan catchpole

Jordan Catchpole is sticking to a strict training regime in preparation for Tokyo. - Credit: Claire Brierly

A promising young star has fulfilled his lifelong ambition and qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Jordan Catchpole, 21, will represent team GB swimming in Tokyo next month.

Mr Catchpole has autism and has lived in Beccles all his life. He is currently a two time European silver medallist and two time silver and bronze world champion medallist.

Seasons Health Club

Mr Catchpole has been training at the Seasons Health Club in Beccles for the past two years. - Credit: Jasper King

He has been training with Seasons Health Club in Beccles for the past two years.

Having qualified as a S14 Paralympic swimmer, Mr Catchpole said: "This has been something I have been working towards for my whole life.

You may also want to watch:

"I have been swimming since I was a baby and I feel really happy because this is such a huge achievement for someone my age."

jordan catchpole

Jordan Catchpole, 21, has qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games. - Credit: Jasper King

Mr Catchpole has a strict training regime, which includes waking up at 6am each morning, training between 7am and 9am, eating, going to the gym, eating again, having a nap and then training into the night.

Most Read

  1. 1 Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton
  2. 2 Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules
  3. 3 Norfolk college has closed after Covid-19 outbreak
  1. 4 Family-of-seven's home so damp that mushrooms grow in corners
  2. 5 Norwich riverside bar to close after licence refused due to noise concerns
  3. 6 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
  4. 7 190-year-old hardware store put up for sale in south Norfolk
  5. 8 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
  6. 9 See the WORLD'S first pictures of the new Lotus Emira
  7. 10 New takeaway and restaurant for 'Foodies' opens in city centre

At the age of six, Jordan started taking swimming seriously and wanted to make it to the highest level.

jordan catchpole

Jordan has always had the ambition to compete on the international stage. - Credit: Jasper King

He said: "One of my old school teachers wrote in my end of year book 'see you at Rio 2016'.

"I mean she is only four years late I guess she wasn't far off.

"My training has been going really well. With Covid it has been a bit here and there but I've had a really good year back for training."

jordan catchpole

Jordan undertaking training at Seasons Health Club in Beccles. - Credit: Jasper King

Once Mr Catchpole is in Tokyo he said he will not be treating it any differently to his other training.

He said: "I don't want to treat Tokyo any different because I don't know how my body will react.

"I want to thank my two coaches, Tim and Lawrence, they have played a massive part, they have changed me from a little boy to a man.

"Simon and the boys at the gym have helped me mentally, changing me from a nervous wreck to someone who is confident and relaxed.

"And also my family, for running me to training and getting me up in the mornings.

"I am in the best shape of my life and I am ready to go."

Follow Jordan's journey to Tokyo on Instagram and Twitter.

jordan catchpole

You can keep track of Jordan's progress via his social media channels. - Credit: Claire Brierly


Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was stolen. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Norfolk Live

Man in late teens raped in church yard

Sarah Hussain

person
Norfolk TV presenter Simon Thomas marries his partner, Derrina Jebb, at Norwich Cathedral.

TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Watton butcher Steven Smith, with his medal winning dry cured smoked back bacon, and Wayland Sausage

Norfolk Live

Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
silver Ford Fusion, travelling on Kenside Road towards Cherry Tree Road

Norfolk Live

Man dies after car collides with parked van

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus