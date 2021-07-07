Rising star qualifies for Tokyo Paralympic Games

Published: 2:59 PM July 7, 2021

Jordan Catchpole is sticking to a strict training regime in preparation for Tokyo. - Credit: Claire Brierly

A promising young star has fulfilled his lifelong ambition and qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Jordan Catchpole, 21, will represent team GB swimming in Tokyo next month.

Mr Catchpole has autism and has lived in Beccles all his life. He is currently a two time European silver medallist and two time silver and bronze world champion medallist.

Mr Catchpole has been training at the Seasons Health Club in Beccles for the past two years. - Credit: Jasper King

He has been training with Seasons Health Club in Beccles for the past two years.

Having qualified as a S14 Paralympic swimmer, Mr Catchpole said: "This has been something I have been working towards for my whole life.

"I have been swimming since I was a baby and I feel really happy because this is such a huge achievement for someone my age."

Jordan Catchpole, 21, has qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games. - Credit: Jasper King

Mr Catchpole has a strict training regime, which includes waking up at 6am each morning, training between 7am and 9am, eating, going to the gym, eating again, having a nap and then training into the night.

At the age of six, Jordan started taking swimming seriously and wanted to make it to the highest level.

Jordan has always had the ambition to compete on the international stage. - Credit: Jasper King

He said: "One of my old school teachers wrote in my end of year book 'see you at Rio 2016'.

"I mean she is only four years late I guess she wasn't far off.

"My training has been going really well. With Covid it has been a bit here and there but I've had a really good year back for training."

Jordan undertaking training at Seasons Health Club in Beccles. - Credit: Jasper King

Once Mr Catchpole is in Tokyo he said he will not be treating it any differently to his other training.

He said: "I don't want to treat Tokyo any different because I don't know how my body will react.

"I want to thank my two coaches, Tim and Lawrence, they have played a massive part, they have changed me from a little boy to a man.

"Simon and the boys at the gym have helped me mentally, changing me from a nervous wreck to someone who is confident and relaxed.

"And also my family, for running me to training and getting me up in the mornings.

"I am in the best shape of my life and I am ready to go."

Follow Jordan's journey to Tokyo on Instagram and Twitter.

You can keep track of Jordan's progress via his social media channels. - Credit: Claire Brierly



