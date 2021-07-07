Rising star qualifies for Tokyo Paralympic Games
- Credit: Claire Brierly
A promising young star has fulfilled his lifelong ambition and qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Jordan Catchpole, 21, will represent team GB swimming in Tokyo next month.
Mr Catchpole has autism and has lived in Beccles all his life. He is currently a two time European silver medallist and two time silver and bronze world champion medallist.
He has been training with Seasons Health Club in Beccles for the past two years.
Having qualified as a S14 Paralympic swimmer, Mr Catchpole said: "This has been something I have been working towards for my whole life.
You may also want to watch:
"I have been swimming since I was a baby and I feel really happy because this is such a huge achievement for someone my age."
Mr Catchpole has a strict training regime, which includes waking up at 6am each morning, training between 7am and 9am, eating, going to the gym, eating again, having a nap and then training into the night.
Most Read
- 1 Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton
- 2 Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules
- 3 Norfolk college has closed after Covid-19 outbreak
- 4 Family-of-seven's home so damp that mushrooms grow in corners
- 5 Norwich riverside bar to close after licence refused due to noise concerns
- 6 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
- 7 190-year-old hardware store put up for sale in south Norfolk
- 8 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
- 9 See the WORLD'S first pictures of the new Lotus Emira
- 10 New takeaway and restaurant for 'Foodies' opens in city centre
At the age of six, Jordan started taking swimming seriously and wanted to make it to the highest level.
He said: "One of my old school teachers wrote in my end of year book 'see you at Rio 2016'.
"I mean she is only four years late I guess she wasn't far off.
"My training has been going really well. With Covid it has been a bit here and there but I've had a really good year back for training."
Once Mr Catchpole is in Tokyo he said he will not be treating it any differently to his other training.
He said: "I don't want to treat Tokyo any different because I don't know how my body will react.
"I want to thank my two coaches, Tim and Lawrence, they have played a massive part, they have changed me from a little boy to a man.
"Simon and the boys at the gym have helped me mentally, changing me from a nervous wreck to someone who is confident and relaxed.
"And also my family, for running me to training and getting me up in the mornings.
"I am in the best shape of my life and I am ready to go."
Follow Jordan's journey to Tokyo on Instagram and Twitter.