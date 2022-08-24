Revealed: Rishi Sunak's plans for East Anglia

Rishi Sunak has pledged to build new hospitals and level up the East of England - Credit: PA

Rishi Sunak has laid out his plans for East Anglia ahead of the Conservative Party leadership hustings in Norwich.

The former chancellor pledges to fix mental health services, deliver on new hospitals and review the cabling planned to run through the countryside.

Mr Sunak pledged to 'level up' the region by investing in rail services at Ely and Haughley; reviewing proposals to run 180km of cable over the region; and improving roads like A47 dualling, the Long Stratton bypass, the Yarmouth third crossing and more.

He said that "nothing is off the table" to improve mental health services, pledging to "urgently" task his health secretary and NHS Improvement to find a solution.

Mr Sunak has also committed to delivering new hospitals including rebuilding West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, James Paget in Yarmouth and a new cancer hospital in Addenbrookes.

He has also said that there is a "strong case" to make Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn a new build. The hospital is currently being propped up with hundreds of metal poles.

Mr Sunak's final pledge is to sort out special educational needs and disability services.

He said: “The electorate are going to judge our party and our Government on delivery, and that’s why I am determined to push forward with some of the exciting proposals for East Anglia that I funded as Chancellor.

“It’s right that a lot of the leadership campaign has focused on the immediate challenges that are ahead of us such as the rising cost of living, and under my plans people across this region and the country will get help to help them through the winter.

“But we also need to have a long term plan to spread opportunity and prosperity across the UK and to every corner of it. My plan for East Anglia and the wider East of England delivers this.”