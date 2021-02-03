News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Coastal road will be closed for repairs

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:30 PM February 3, 2021   
Ringstead Road in Thornham will be closing for one day to allow resurfacing works - Credit: Google

Part of the route between two coastal villages will be closed while repairs are carried out.

Norfolk County Council said part of Ringstead Road at Thornham, near Hunstanton,  will be resurfaced on Thursday, February 11. The work, will be carried out from the junction with A149 High Street southwards for 150 metres.

The repairs are expected to take a day subject to the weather. Ringstead Road will be closed to to all through traffic at this location during the work, but pedestrians will be able to use it.

Signed diversions will be in place until it has been completed.


