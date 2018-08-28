Search

Raiders receive a boost with backing from Chris Martin

PUBLISHED: 16:22 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:22 22 November 2018

New team, Ringsfield Raiders Youth FC, face the camera. Picture: Ringsfield Raiders Youth

A new youth football team has been given a boost – with sponsorship support from a former Norwich City favourite.

Striker Chris Martin, who hails from Beccles, has helped to sponsor Ringsfield Raiders Youth FC.

Founded on August 10 this year, Ringsfield Raiders Youth is a new football club based in Ringsfield, Beccles. The club has a mixed team of U12 players in school years 6 and 7.

With support from former Canaries stiker Martin, of Derby County although currently on loan at Hull, a spokesman for Ringsfield Raiders Youth said: “A lot of hard work went in over the summer to ensure the club was FA affiliated in time for the new season. The Raiders are currently in Division 3 of the Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League.

Ringsfield Raiders would like to thank K9Dezines (kit sponsors), Chris Martin of Hull City FC, Jan and Ken Saunders and Chris Mehew for sponsoring the team.

The team is always happy to have new players join, and if you have a child in year 6 or 7 call manager Steve Powley on 07825 418 441 for more details or to sponsor the team visit www.ringsfieldraiders.org.uk

