Can you solve the riddle of the three lost rings?

The rings which were found at Burnham Overy Staithe Picture: Norfolk police Archant

Police are trying to trace the owner of three ladies’ rings.

Officers say they were found in the Burnham Overy Staithe area, on the north Norfolk coast.

One of the items is plain, one jewelled and one has an inscription on it.

Anyone with information should call King's Lynn police on 101.