Video

Watch: primadonna penguin who demands social distancing at feeding time

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:17 AM July 9, 2021   
Sea Life Great Yarmouth centre's primadonna penguin, Ringo.

Sea Life Great Yarmouth centre's primadonna penguin, Ringo. - Credit: Sea Life Great Yarmouth

A popular penguin at the Sea Life Centre in Great Yarmouth has been gaining a reputation for some diva demands.

Adorable footage has been captured by staff showing penguin Ringo taking star status to a new level - by being a bit of a primadonna.

Flippered friend Ringo has been rather fussy with his food.

Sea Life Great Yarmouth centre's primadonna penguin, Ringo, is a star.

Sea Life Great Yarmouth centre's primadonna penguin, Ringo, is a star. - Credit: Sea Life Great Yarmouth

He has laid down some strict rules with the animal care professionals and is now refusing to eat unless they’re following social distancing guidelines - meaning the Sea Life staff member has to step back and throw the food at a distance for him to catch in his mouth.

Ringo - a 14-year-old South American Humboldt penguin - also insists on being the first one to be fed at dinner time, meaning his male partner, Pitcher, struggles to get a look in.

Sealife Centre in Great Yarmouth.Picture: James Bass.

The Sea Life Centre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Bass

Nick Derbyshire, curator at the Sea Life Great Yarmouth centre on Marine Parade, said: “Ringo has started to get a bit of a reputation for being a bit of a diva, but we all think it’s hilarious.

Sea Life Great Yarmouth centre's primadonna penguin, Ringo.

Sea Life Great Yarmouth centre's primadonna penguin, Ringo. - Credit: Sea Life Great Yarmouth

"It’s amazing how intelligent he is, and he clearly takes government guidelines very seriously."

Penguins at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre which is once again open to the general public. Picture: D

Some of the other penguins at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre which is once again open to the general public. - Credit: Danielle Booden


