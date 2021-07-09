Video
Watch: primadonna penguin who demands social distancing at feeding time
- Credit: Sea Life Great Yarmouth
A popular penguin at the Sea Life Centre in Great Yarmouth has been gaining a reputation for some diva demands.
Adorable footage has been captured by staff showing penguin Ringo taking star status to a new level - by being a bit of a primadonna.
Flippered friend Ringo has been rather fussy with his food.
He has laid down some strict rules with the animal care professionals and is now refusing to eat unless they’re following social distancing guidelines - meaning the Sea Life staff member has to step back and throw the food at a distance for him to catch in his mouth.
Ringo - a 14-year-old South American Humboldt penguin - also insists on being the first one to be fed at dinner time, meaning his male partner, Pitcher, struggles to get a look in.
Nick Derbyshire, curator at the Sea Life Great Yarmouth centre on Marine Parade, said: “Ringo has started to get a bit of a reputation for being a bit of a diva, but we all think it’s hilarious.
"It’s amazing how intelligent he is, and he clearly takes government guidelines very seriously."
