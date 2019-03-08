Search

Motorist killed in A11 crash between car, lorry and deer is named

PUBLISHED: 11:28 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 03 May 2019

The crash happened on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Archant

A motorist who was killed in a crash between a car, deer and HGV on the A11 has been named.

Rikki Loades, 31, of Colossus Way, Norwich, died on Monday (April 29) in a collision on the A11 near Wymondham.

At the time, a police spokesman said emergency services attended the scene around 4.55am after two cars hit a deer near Wymondham.

The driver of one of the cars was then involved in a collision with an HGV and died at the scene.

At an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Friday, the medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

The court heard Mr Loades was born on September 1, 1987 in Great Yarmouth and worked as a website developer.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest until October 23.

