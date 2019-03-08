Rifle grenade found in Norfolk woodland

Rifle grenade found at Waveney Forest, Fritton. PIC: Supplied by Morgen Gilham. Archant

An unexploded rifle grenade has been found at woodland near Great Yarmouth.

The device was discovered at Waveney Forest, Fritton, prompting a call to police at about 4pm on Tuesday (May 14).

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were contacted and they arrived to take the device away.

It comes just days after a member of the public found a hand grenade at the woodland.

Norfolk police said they were alerted at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, May 8 to reports someone had found what they thought was a Second World War mortar bomb in a picnic area in Fritton Woods, also known as Waveney Forest where secret wartime bunkers have been found.

Officers attended and contacted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team who later detonated the explosive.

An army spokesman said the grenade had been "confirmed and destroyed."