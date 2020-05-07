Boost for Riding for the Disabled horses during lockdown

Wooden Spoon has provided emergency funding for the Lowestoft RDA Group. Pictures: Lowestoft RDA Group/Ali Formstone Archant

A popular group has received a welcome funding boost from charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wooden Spoon has provided emergency funding for the Lowestoft RDA Group. Pictures: Lowestoft RDA Group/Ali Formstone Wooden Spoon has provided emergency funding for the Lowestoft RDA Group. Pictures: Lowestoft RDA Group/Ali Formstone

The Lowestoft Riding for the Disabled (RDA) group has received a £5,000 donation after being awarded emergency funding by Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby.

The Wooden Spoon emergency funding project will ensure that the RDA horses and ponies can be fed.

Due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Pakefield Riding School had to close to the public on March 23, with all Riding for the Disabled activities stopped.

Under normal circumstances, 50 riders a week would benefit from riding and stable management sessions.

Tess Hardy, owner of the riding school, said: “We have 10 horses and ponies that are used for RDA activities.

“It costs in excess of £50 per horse, per week for feed including hay.

“We are currently using our savings to feed the horses and maintain their health”.

The Wooden Spoon Emergency Funding Project recognises that the riding school’s income stream has ceased completely.

The £5,000 donation represents the cost of feeding the 10 horses and ponies used for RDA work for 10 weeks.

Mrs Hardy added: “It takes a very special animal to undertake RDA work, and a long time to train and accustom them to the role, they are precious assets to our organisation.

“This is the first time in our long history we have had to close and we cannot wait to see people’s smiling faces coming through our gates again”.