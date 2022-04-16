News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Horse rider airlifted to hospital following fall at Norfolk trials

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:33 PM April 16, 2022
A horse rider was airlifted to hospital following a fall at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials.

A horse rider was airlifted to hospital following a fall at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials. - Credit: John Hutchison

A horse rider has been airlifted to hospital following a fall at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials.

The female rider who was competing in the north Norfolk event on Saturday, April 16, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. 

She was competing in the international three-star class event.

The competition has three phases including dressage, show jumping and cross country.

The rider fell during the cross country part of the trial.

She was treated for an hour by paramedics at the scene, who deemed her injuries too serious to travel by ambulance.

The fall happened just after 11am.


West Norfolk News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Norfolk Live News

Man's body recovered from water in village

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
New homes stock

More than 10,000 homes affected by halt on development

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham Athletic Club's Hannah Purvis gives the camera a wave. Picture: Ian Edwards Photography

Obituary

Obituary: Popular runner who loved bright clothes dies suddenly aged 41

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
fuel shortages

Relief as tanker arrives at Norfolk garage where pumps ran dry

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon