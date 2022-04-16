Horse rider airlifted to hospital following fall at Norfolk trials

A horse rider was airlifted to hospital following a fall at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials. - Credit: John Hutchison

A horse rider has been airlifted to hospital following a fall at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials.

The female rider who was competing in the north Norfolk event on Saturday, April 16, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

She was competing in the international three-star class event.

The competition has three phases including dressage, show jumping and cross country.

The rider fell during the cross country part of the trial.

She was treated for an hour by paramedics at the scene, who deemed her injuries too serious to travel by ambulance.

The fall happened just after 11am.



