Bikers to hold Black Lives Matter ride in Norwich in support of jailed protestors

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise Ray Archant

A motorbike ride to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters who have been jailed in America is being held in Norwich this weekend.

The Ride Against Racism: Socially distanced ride in support of BLM, will take place on Sunday, June 14.

The event is being organised members of Norfolk’s biker community to show solidarity with BLM protestors in America and raise money for the Bail Project which works to combat mass incarceration and disrupt the bail system by paying bail and providing pretrial support to low income Americans.

The ride will start from the city centre motorbike park - next to The Forum - at 2pm and take in loop of the ring road.

Social distancing will be observed at all times and the ride will be at a low speed.

The event posting states: “The importance is on demonstrating that the Norfolk biker community stands in solidarity with the protesters fighting against police brutality in the US.”