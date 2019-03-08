Search

Woman suffered multiple injuries in collision with Royal Mail lorry, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 11:25 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 30 July 2019

Floral tributes laid at the junction in Diss where a woman died in an accident with a postal lorry. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

The woman who died in a town centre after being involved in a collision with a lorry had suffered multiple injuries, an inquest heard.

Police collision investigators at the scene of the accident in Diss in which a woman died. Picture: Simon ParkinPolice collision investigators at the scene of the accident in Diss in which a woman died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Maureen Self, 75, from Water Lane in Rickinghall, died after the accident on Mere Street, Diss, an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich was told on Tuesday, July 30.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the 75-year-old died from multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

Police were called to the junction of Mere Street and Victoria Road at 2.30pm on July 16, following reports a Royal Mail delivery lorry had been in collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Mrs Self, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Following the incident the road was closed while investigations into the circumstances of the crash took place.

The area coroner, who adjourned the inquest for a paper review to be heard on August 30, said: "Investigations will have to be made."

Roads policing officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, the manner of driving before the incident or from anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with any information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting CAD NC-16072019-293.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

