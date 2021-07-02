Published: 6:30 AM July 2, 2021

Originally an inaugural sponsor of Norfolk Day three years ago, Richardson’s holiday firm has returned to the helm to shout about the wonders of our fine county.

Backed by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, the event takes place every year on July 27 – which this year falls on a Tuesday.

Individuals, families, communities, businesses, attractions, and organisations are being encouraged to get involved on the day and in the run-up to it.

Richardson's chief executive, Greg Munford, with some of the new holiday homes at the Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

And now Richardson’s has confirmed its plans to put on an exciting extravaganza for everyone to enjoy.

Chief executive, Greg Munford, explained that they had joined forces with Hemsby Parish Council and Hemsby Neighbour Plan (HNP) group to put on a Norfolk Day to remember on Sunday, July 25.

Mr Munford said Richardson’s would be opening up the doors to its holiday park off Beach Road.

“This will be a joint effort for all of the village and we will be showing off Hemsby in style by hanging up metres and metres of bunting to decorate the nearby streets.

Hemsby beach - Credit: Richardson's Concierge

“We want to give the whole of the village a Norfolk Day experience and we hope the residents will want to get on board and put up some decorations too.

“This is the first time these organisations have joined forces for a Norfolk Day event and we hope it will be the first of many.”

Richardson's in Hemsby - Credit: Richardson's Concierge

Richardson’s will be opening its venue and many of its facilities to the public. Plans on the day will include stalls for crafters and exhibitors, live music and entertainment, a climbing wall, use of the outdoor sports facilities, and activities including archery and body zorbing.

Staff at Richardson's get behind Norfolk Day.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Hemsby Football Club will be putting on a penalty shoot-out event and the HNP group will be exhibiting its latest plans for all to see in a separate area.

It is also hoped that local school pupils will design a Norfolk Day flag and that the Hemsby lifeboat will make an appearance.

There will also be 1,000 goodie bags handed out to mark the occasion.

Norfolk Day 2021 is being sponsored by Richardson's - Credit: ARCHANT

HNP chair Tracey Foster said: “I am very excited about this event and the chance it gives us to display our plans to all the local people.”

Councillor James Bensley added: “It’s a wonderful example of how Norfolk Day can bring our local communities together.”

When the idea for Norfolk Day was first announced in 2018, Richardson’s became a joint headline sponsor. In that time, it has undergone a £1.3m investment at its Hemsby Beach Holiday Park, introduced a new 200-space car park, created a new plaza, and injected £10m into transforming the former Seacroft holiday park.

Organisers have confirmed that they have already seen a lot of interest with stalls being booked for the event and encouraged people to book as soon as they are able to. To book a stall for the Norfolk Day event in Hemsby, or to get involved with the day, contact parish councillor Angela Bennett on 07539 284066 or email angbenn66@gmail.com

If you are organising something for Norfolk Day, tell us about it or share a photo using the hashtag #NorfolkDay on social media or email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk