Search

Advanced search

Bowling alley’s £50k coronavirus safety plan

PUBLISHED: 16:28 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 18 August 2020

Richardson's Family Entertainment Centre in Lowestoft has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment. PHOTO: Richardson's Family Holidays

Richardson's Family Entertainment Centre in Lowestoft has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment. PHOTO: Richardson's Family Holidays

Archant

A bowling alley has finally reopened, but its CEO has warned it could to two years for the company to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Richardson's Family Entertainment Centre in Lowestoft has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment. PHOTO: Richardson's Family HolidaysRichardson's Family Entertainment Centre in Lowestoft has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment. PHOTO: Richardson's Family Holidays

Richardson’s Family Entertainment Centre, on Whapload Road, Lowestoft, welcomed back customers for the first time in months on Saturday, August 15, with a range of safety measures introduced to prevent the spread of the virus.

The centre is part of the Richardson’s group, which also runs a holiday park in Hemsby, as well as offering boat hire and sales for the Norfolk Broads, but CEO Greg Munford said it could take two years for the business to recover following the pandemic.

He said: “It has been great to have the team back together and to welcome back our regular customers.

“It has been an important part of their past time and it is great to be able to reopen.

“The last few months have been tough, but because the family entertainment centre is part of our wider leisure, hospitality and tourism business, it has allowed us to have a bit of a phased approach to reopening and getting back to normal.

You may also want to watch:

“Across the group, it has cost £50,000 to bring in everything, and as a company it will take us two years to get back to where we were before the pandemic.”

In October, the centre reopened after undergoing a £250,000 refurbishment to mark the company’s 75th anniversary year.

Mr Munford said: “We have got our Covid-19 safe protocols which, from the bowling alley’s point of view, have been fully tested from when we have reopened our boating operation and then holiday park.

“We are confident we can operate with all of the measures in place to keep our customers and staff safe.

“At the start you think you have a sign for everything then something is identified and you need to increase the number again.

“We have got hand sanitiser stations installed and our priority is still to keep our staff and customers safe.

“We have got our play area in Lowestoft too but at the moment we are not going to open it.

“We will take a longer view on that because with the guidance, which we have to follow, and to keep everyone safe, we wouldn’t be able to run it profitably right now.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Controversial pig farm plans spark village anger

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Grandmother dies five days after being pulled from sea

Robin Spruce, who died following a swimming accident in north Norfolk. Picture: File photo supplied by Stage Direct/Sheringham Little Theatre

‘I’ve probably lost 80pc of my trade’: businesses hit by roadworks

Alex Campeao, owner of Copa Cubana on Upper King Street. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband not told wife had tested positive for Covid-19 until she died

Bob Harvey and his wife Ermitas, who died from Covid-19 in April. Picture: Bob Harvey

City report card: City hoping Pukki can re-discover his spark

Can Norwich City get Teemu Pukki fit and firing again next season? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

PROFILE: Training with ‘unpredictable’ Messi has given City newboy tools for success in England

Xavi Quintilla has joined Norwich City on loan from Villarreal Picture: Norwich City FC

Farm shop’s £250,000 expansion after 25-fold lockdown sales growth

Fielding Cottage at Honingham is investing £250,000 in a new farm shop building after its takings grew 25 times larger during lockdown. Pictured: Owner Sam Steggles outsde the original 'Goat Shed'. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Xavi Quintilla joins Norwich City

Xavi Quintilla has joined Norwich City on loan from Villarreal Picture: Norwich City FC