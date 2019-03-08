Search

Bowling alley undergoes £250,000 refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 15:48 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 27 October 2019

Richardson's Family Entertainment Centre in Lowestoft has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment. PHOTO: Richardson's Family Holidays

Richardson's Family Entertainment Centre in Lowestoft has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment. PHOTO: Richardson's Family Holidays

Archant

A bowling alley and indoor play area has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment.

Richardson's Family Entertainment Centre in Lowestoft has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment. PHOTO: Richardson's Family HolidaysRichardson's Family Entertainment Centre in Lowestoft has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment. PHOTO: Richardson's Family Holidays

Richardson's Family Entertainment Centre, on Whapload Road, Lowestoft, has been transformed with a revamp of the bowling lanes with an underwater theme, as well as air hockey and pool tables and state-of-the-art video games.

The diner, bar, and party area have also been refurbished, as part of the company's 75th anniversary year.

Greg Munford, chief executive of Richardson's Family Holidays, said: "Now seemed the perfect time to bring our well-loved family entertainment centre firmly into 'R' family, alongside our holiday park in Hemsby and boating offerings in Stalham and Wroxham.

Richardson's Family Entertainment Centre in Lowestoft has undergone a �250,000 refurbishment. PHOTO: Richardson's Family HolidaysRichardson's Family Entertainment Centre in Lowestoft has undergone a �250,000 refurbishment. PHOTO: Richardson's Family Holidays

"We're always looking for new and exciting ways to entertain our visitors and the new facilities look great.

"I am looking forward to welcoming customers to the centre and showing them what we've done."

