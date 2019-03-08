Search

Holiday group celebrates Norfolk Day with a giant bucket-and-spade trail

PUBLISHED: 16:19 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 24 July 2019

Richardson's parks and customer experience manager, Justin Ettridge with pupils at Browick Road Primary School. Picture: Richardson's

Archant

The bucket and spade are a summer holiday classic, and now, to celebrate Norfolk Day, families are being encouraged to complete a sculpture trail featuring giant versions of the holiday favourites.

Richardson's parks and customer experience manager, Justin Ettridge with pupils from Ormiston Herman Academy. Picture: Richardson'sRichardson's parks and customer experience manager, Justin Ettridge with pupils from Ormiston Herman Academy. Picture: Richardson's

Organised by Richardson's Family Holidays, the giant sculptures have been designed by pupils from primary schools across Norfolk, including Rackheath Primary School, Bignold Primary and Nursery School, Browick Road Primary and Ormiston Herman Academy.

Located at various points across the county including Wroxham, Stalham, Hemsby and Lowestoft, the sculpture trail has been created in partnership with Break, which helps provide children's homes and supports children in care.

Greg Munford, chief executive of Richardson's, said he hoped families would enjoy the trail and take pictures of themselves completing it.

He said: "We are delighted to be celebrating Norfolk Day by supporting not only our partnership with Break but also involving the local community and engaging with local schools.

Richardson's parks and customer experience manager, Justin Ettridge with pupils from Hickling Infant and Pre-School. Picture: Richardson'sRichardson's parks and customer experience manager, Justin Ettridge with pupils from Hickling Infant and Pre-School. Picture: Richardson's

"The designs are fantastic, and we look forward to seeing everyone's photos."

Rachel Cowdry, interim chief executive at Break, said: "We are thrilled to be involved in this wonderful Bucket and Spade trail as everyone knows we love a good sculpture trail at Break."

"We are grateful to be working with Richardson's as a long-term charity partner and the money raised from this event will go to making happy memories for our vulnerable young people this summer.

Richardson's Parks and Customer Experience Manager, Justin Ettridge with pupils at Bignold Primary School. Picture: Richardson'sRichardson's Parks and Customer Experience Manager, Justin Ettridge with pupils at Bignold Primary School. Picture: Richardson's

"We would like to pay tribute to the amazing artwork of the local schools involved and we are looking forward to seeing how much children and young people enjoy the trail. We hope that lots of people come along and take part in the Bucket and Spade trail with Richardson's this summer and bring their own buckets and spades too and enjoy our beautiful south Norfolk coast!"

People are encouraged to share their photos across social media tagging in Hemsby Beach Holiday Park and Break Charity as well as donating by texting 'Bucket' to 70470, all proceeds made will be matched by Richardson's.

Norfolk Day will take place on Saturday, July 27. To find details of planned events visit the edp24 web site and search 'Norfolk day 2019'.

