Norwich pub successful in its bid for outdoor seating, despite neighbour objections

PUBLISHED: 17:18 12 November 2018

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

A Norwich pub has received permission to install outdoor seating along the pavement of a city centre bridge.

The Ribs of Beef, on Wensum Street has been successful in its bid to place six tables for two along part of Fye Bridge in the city.

However, after concerns over noise from the move were raised by neighbours, the city council’s regulatory committee decided on time restrictions as mitigation.

The pub’s initial application called for the seating to be permitted between 12am and 12pm, which was reduced to 11pm at the request of the police.

After a number of objections were received from neighbours though, committee members reduced this further, to 10pm.

The pub had previously applied to place seating directly outside of its building, however, on the advice of Kieran Yates, the city council’s transport planner, re-applied to instead use the bridge.

Nplaw solicitor David Lowens said that in its decision the committee had taken into account both the lack of objection from the transport planner and police and the concerns of the neighbours.

