Search

Advanced search

Neighbourhood Plan deadline extended ‘due to coronavirus crisis’

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 21 April 2020

Reydon village sign. Picture: MICK HOWES

Reydon village sign. Picture: MICK HOWES

Archant

People living and working in Reydon have been given further time to comment on their Neighbourhood Plan, following an extension to the consultation period.

Reydon Parish Council has submitted their Neighbourhood Plan to East Suffolk Council prior to its submission for independent examination.

Reydon residents, and those who usually work in the village, are welcome to comment on the Plan and these comments will also be forwarded to the examiner.

The consultation period was due to close on Thursday, April 9 however due to the coronavirus crisis, it has been extended until 5pm on Friday, May 8.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for Planning and Coastal Management, said: “Neighbourhood planning enables local communities to get directly involved with planning the areas in which they live and work.

“I would encourage those living and working in Reydon to read the plan and submit their views if they wish.”

To read the Reydon Neighbourhood Plan and supporting documents, and to submit a comment, please visit www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/reydon-neighbourhood-plan

Alternatively, comments can be emailed to planningpolicy@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or posted to East Suffolk Council, Planning Policy and Delivery Team (Neighbourhood Plans), Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 0EQ.

Due to current restrictions, hard copies are not available for inspection in public locations but instead can be posted upon request.

To request a copy, please email planningpolicy@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or call 01502 523029.

Comments must be received no later than 5pm on May 8.

All comments will be made available to view online as soon as possible after the close of the consultation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Revealed: The Norfolk hotspots for UK’s most destructive plant

A plant labelled by the Environment Agency as “indisputably the UK’s most aggressive, destructive and invasive plant” is expected to rapidly grow this month. Photos: PA / Environet

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Vintage-inspired retailer to close down stores permanently with loss of 900 jobs

Dalmatian owners descended on the Norwich Cath Kidston store in 2017 when the retailer launched its 101 Dalmatians range. Pic: Archant

Faulty car sold to NHS worker now needs entire engine replacing

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

Now isn’t the time to be criticising the Government over coronavirus

Michael Gove has defended the PM. Photo: PA Video/PA Wire
Drive 24