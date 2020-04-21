Neighbourhood Plan deadline extended ‘due to coronavirus crisis’

Reydon village sign. Picture: MICK HOWES Archant

People living and working in Reydon have been given further time to comment on their Neighbourhood Plan, following an extension to the consultation period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reydon Parish Council has submitted their Neighbourhood Plan to East Suffolk Council prior to its submission for independent examination.

Reydon residents, and those who usually work in the village, are welcome to comment on the Plan and these comments will also be forwarded to the examiner.

The consultation period was due to close on Thursday, April 9 however due to the coronavirus crisis, it has been extended until 5pm on Friday, May 8.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for Planning and Coastal Management, said: “Neighbourhood planning enables local communities to get directly involved with planning the areas in which they live and work.

“I would encourage those living and working in Reydon to read the plan and submit their views if they wish.”

To read the Reydon Neighbourhood Plan and supporting documents, and to submit a comment, please visit www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/reydon-neighbourhood-plan

Alternatively, comments can be emailed to planningpolicy@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or posted to East Suffolk Council, Planning Policy and Delivery Team (Neighbourhood Plans), Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 0EQ.

Due to current restrictions, hard copies are not available for inspection in public locations but instead can be posted upon request.

To request a copy, please email planningpolicy@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or call 01502 523029.

Comments must be received no later than 5pm on May 8.

All comments will be made available to view online as soon as possible after the close of the consultation.