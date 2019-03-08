Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Five vehicles broken into in late night raid

PUBLISHED: 11:51 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 12 August 2019

Kingfisher Crescent, in Reydon. PHOTO: Google Maps

Kingfisher Crescent, in Reydon. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A spate of car break ins has prompted a warning to owners, although nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Elliott Avenue, in Reydon. PHOTO: Google MapsElliott Avenue, in Reydon. PHOTO: Google Maps

Police have had reports of the break ins in Reydon between Wednesday, August 7, and Thursday, August 8.

At some time between the dates, a vehicle was entered on Kingfisher Crescent and two vehicles were targeted on Elliot Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

At approximately 3.50am on August 8, two vehicles were entered on Mallard Road.

Mallard Road, in Reydon. PHOTO: Google MapsMallard Road, in Reydon. PHOTO: Google Maps

Officers do not believe anything was stolen in any of the five break ins, but have urged car owners in Reydon, Southwold and the surrounding areas to pay extra attention to vehicle security.

Advice includes leaving vehicles locked and secure at all times and to remove valuables and personal belongings entirely.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to call officers at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference numbers 37/47295/19, 37/47357/19 and 37/47178/19 respectively.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A woman has remained in police custody after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at a Norwich care home. A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Police reopen NDR lane after people injured in collision

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A woman has remained in police custody after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at a Norwich care home. A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Police reopen NDR lane after people injured in collision

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Norwich City Premier League debate - Join Paddy from 1pm

Onel Hernandez tries his luck late on in Norwich City's 4-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Gang which stole thousands of pounds worth of electrical goods foiled in Norwich

Norwich shopping centre intu Chapelfield. Credit: intu Chapelfield

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Decision due over £1.75m Tombland revamp, but concerns over safety for cyclists and buses

An artist's impression of how Tombland could look. Pic: Transport for Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists