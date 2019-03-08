Five vehicles broken into in late night raid

A spate of car break ins has prompted a warning to owners, although nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Police have had reports of the break ins in Reydon between Wednesday, August 7, and Thursday, August 8.

At some time between the dates, a vehicle was entered on Kingfisher Crescent and two vehicles were targeted on Elliot Avenue.

At approximately 3.50am on August 8, two vehicles were entered on Mallard Road.

Officers do not believe anything was stolen in any of the five break ins, but have urged car owners in Reydon, Southwold and the surrounding areas to pay extra attention to vehicle security.

Advice includes leaving vehicles locked and secure at all times and to remove valuables and personal belongings entirely.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to call officers at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference numbers 37/47295/19, 37/47357/19 and 37/47178/19 respectively.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.