Drivers warned after ignoring road closure in flood

PUBLISHED: 12:58 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 19 October 2020

Officers warned drivers ignoring road closure signs on the B1127. PHOTO: Halesworth Police

Archant

Drivers have been urged not to ignore flood warnings after a road was closed over the weekend.

Suffolk Police warned drivers after signs were moved and ignored on the B1127 at Reydon Marshes.

Taking to Facebook, Halesworth Police said: “Officers revisited the B1127 on Saturday after police and Suffolk County Council left signs on the road informing motorists of flooding.

“Although some of the signs were still in place, others had been moved, making the warnings less obvious.

“Unfortunately, there was a significant number of motorists who had seen the ‘Road Closed’ signs but had chosen to ignore them and chance driving through the flood water.

“One driver told officers that his 4x4 vehicle was capable of negotiating the flood and had done so for the past two days.

“The problem is, if other drivers see vehicles driving through the water, they will follow, even if they’re in a less capable vehicle.

“This is why the road was closed, so emergency services aren’t unnecessarily called out to stranded drivers.

“Please adhere to the signs, even if your car is capable of driving through the flood, and use the A1095 instead.”

