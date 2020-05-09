Firefighters tackle grassland blaze

The Reydon village sign. Pictures: MICK HOWES. Archant

Firefighters responded to tackle a grassland blaze in north Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three crews were called out to deal with the gorse fire on 75m sq of land in Reydon, near Southwold, on Saturday, May 9.

Crews from Wrentham, Southwold and Lowestoft South fire stations were alerted at 12.18pm.

They discovered an area of gorse ablaze, and once the fire was under control two crews left the scene.

One crew remained at the scene until the blaze had been put out, with the incident over at 1.48pm.

A brigade spokesman said: “Suffolk fire and rescue service were called to a fire in the open.

“A crew was sent from Southwold and found a gorse fire consisting of 75 metres squared well alight.

“Further crews from Lowestoft and Wrentham were sent to assist.

“Crews used two hose reels and a reciprocating saw to extinguish the fire.”