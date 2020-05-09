Search

Advanced search

Updated

Firefighters tackle grassland blaze

PUBLISHED: 14:51 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 09 May 2020

The Reydon village sign. Pictures: MICK HOWES.

The Reydon village sign. Pictures: MICK HOWES.

Archant

Firefighters responded to tackle a grassland blaze in north Suffolk.

Three crews were called out to deal with the gorse fire on 75m sq of land in Reydon, near Southwold, on Saturday, May 9.

Crews from Wrentham, Southwold and Lowestoft South fire stations were alerted at 12.18pm.

They discovered an area of gorse ablaze, and once the fire was under control two crews left the scene.

One crew remained at the scene until the blaze had been put out, with the incident over at 1.48pm.

A brigade spokesman said: “Suffolk fire and rescue service were called to a fire in the open.

“A crew was sent from Southwold and found a gorse fire consisting of 75 metres squared well alight.

“Further crews from Lowestoft and Wrentham were sent to assist.

“Crews used two hose reels and a reciprocating saw to extinguish the fire.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Recycling centres to reopen - but what can and can’t you take?

Getting rid of waste at Dereham Recycling Centre, one of Norfolk's tips set to reopen on May 11 amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found outside industrial unit

Sandall Road, Wisbech, where police are probing an 'unexplained' death. A body was found outside an industrial unit earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’ - Zaks owner optimistic about diners’ future

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon, at the Zaks at Mousehold. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Barn developer withdraws sale of Ferrari after fund-raising scheme backfires

Brothers from left to right; Jonny, Justin and Josh. Pic: Justin Henry

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It just went nuts’ - Norfolk coffee shop owner tells how business is thriving despite pandemic

Simon Nisbet is the owner of the Little Haven coffee shop in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’ - Zaks owner optimistic about diners’ future

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon, at the Zaks at Mousehold. Picture: Brittany Woodman

UEA lecturer awarded £55k compensation for unfair dismissal

The University of East Anglia has been told to pay £55,000 compensation to a lecturer who was unfairly dismissed. Picture: Denise Bradley

Part-blind pony left for dead in Norfolk field

The pony Nightingale was found on grassland on a nature reserve in Great Ryburgh. Picture: RSPCA

Barn developer withdraws sale of Ferrari after fund-raising scheme backfires

Brothers from left to right; Jonny, Justin and Josh. Pic: Justin Henry
Drive 24